Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin to read at John Hewitt event

Poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin to read at John Hewitt event

Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

An award winning poet from Cloughaneely will read tomorrow at an event organised by the John Hewitt society. 

Annemarie Ní Churreáin will read on stage from the Marketplace Theatre, Armagh at 11.15am. 

Her publications include Bloodroot, Doire Press, 2017, and Town, The Salvage Press, 2018.  She is a recipient of Arts Council Ireland’s Next Generation Artist Award, and a co-recipient of The Markievicz Award.  A former literary fellow of the Akademie Schloss Solitude, Ní Churreáin was the 2019-20 Writer in Residence at Maynooth University, Ireland.

Her second full-length poetry collection will be published by The Gallery Press later in 2021. 

For those who can't be present, you will be delighted to hear that it will be live streamed. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie