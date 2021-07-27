Poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin to read at John Hewitt event

Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin
An award winning poet from Cloughaneely will read tomorrow at an event organised by the John Hewitt society.
Annemarie Ní Churreáin will read on stage from the Marketplace Theatre, Armagh at 11.15am.
Her publications include Bloodroot, Doire Press, 2017, and Town, The Salvage Press, 2018. She is a recipient of Arts Council Ireland’s Next Generation Artist Award, and a co-recipient of The Markievicz Award. A former literary fellow of the Akademie Schloss Solitude, Ní Churreáin was the 2019-20 Writer in Residence at Maynooth University, Ireland.
Her second full-length poetry collection will be published by The Gallery Press later in 2021.
For those who can't be present, you will be delighted to hear that it will be live streamed.
