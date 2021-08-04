Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Fahan missing person

Gardaí seeking public's assistance

Michael Stapleton

Michael Stapleton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael Stapleton (27), who is missing from his home in Fahan, County Donegal since Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Michael is described as being approximately 6'6" in height with a stocky build, brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar over his right eye.

It is unknown what Michael was wearing when he went missing from home.

Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare. It is believed Michael may be in Belfast.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ref: PR16038/2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie