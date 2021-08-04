Fahan missing person

Michael Stapleton
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael Stapleton (27), who is missing from his home in Fahan, County Donegal since Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Michael is described as being approximately 6'6" in height with a stocky build, brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar over his right eye.
It is unknown what Michael was wearing when he went missing from home.
Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare. It is believed Michael may be in Belfast.
Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Ref: PR16038/2021
