07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Scammers calling members of the public pretending to be members of An Garda Síochána

Scammers calling members of the public pretending to be members of An Garda Síochána

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Gardaí have received reports of persons receiving phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be members of An Garda Síochána. The number calling appears to be the phone number of a Garda station.
An Garda Síochána will never make contact with members of the public in this fashion.
Gardaí say that there are several stages to these scam calls, the person receiving the call is subjected to a pre-recorded or automated message that prompts them to select an option and the person is subsequently put through to a person alleging to be a member of An Garda Síochána.

The next step in the scam is that the scammer asks for personal information or informs the person that their details have been involved or linked to a crime. After giving personal details the victim receives a follow-up call from another scammer asking for further details on behalf of An Garda Síochána. Again, this call will appear to be coming from a genuine garda station number.

Gardaí warn members of the public not to engage with the caller, not to return the call and never to transfer money. People are being advised to end the call. 

Flash flooding and heavy downpours forecast to hit the county today, Saturday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media