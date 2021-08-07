Scammers calling members of the public pretending to be members of An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have received reports of persons receiving phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be members of An Garda Síochána. The number calling appears to be the phone number of a Garda station.

An Garda Síochána will never make contact with members of the public in this fashion.

Gardaí say that there are several stages to these scam calls, the person receiving the call is subjected to a pre-recorded or automated message that prompts them to select an option and the person is subsequently put through to a person alleging to be a member of An Garda Síochána.

The next step in the scam is that the scammer asks for personal information or informs the person that their details have been involved or linked to a crime. After giving personal details the victim receives a follow-up call from another scammer asking for further details on behalf of An Garda Síochána. Again, this call will appear to be coming from a genuine garda station number.

Gardaí warn members of the public not to engage with the caller, not to return the call and never to transfer money. People are being advised to end the call.