Date confirmed by Donegal CCC for 2020 Donegal SFC final replay

The Donegal Competitions’ Control Committee (CCC) has confirmed the replay for the 2020 Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar is due to take place next week.



The fixture will take place on Wednesday, September 8, at 8pm in Ballybofey, just a matter of days before the ball is thrown in for the start of the 2021 Donegal SFC.



Naomh Conaill are due to open their 2021 SFC at home to Glenfin on the weekend of September 11/12, with Kilcar making the trip to Letterkenny to face St Eunan’s.



The 2020 final, which was played last Saturday fortnight, finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties afterwards. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following Tuesday, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time.



The CCC met with both clubs last Thursday evening and on Sunday notified all relevant parties of their decision to replay the final. Earlier that day, Naomh Conaill lifted the All-County Football League Division 1 and 1B trophies on their centenary.



Naomh Conaill have until Wednesday to appeal the decision to Ulster and the CCC confirmed they are not making any comment. Both clubs have also decided not to speak on the matter.



The CCC statement read: “That the Objection as lodged was in order in for the purposes of Rule 7.10 (e) and otherwise in order for the purposes of Rule 7.10 generally – Official Guide 2021 Part 1. That Naomh Conaill CLG made four substitutions in the course of the extra time played and as a result committed a breach of Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2.



“That the breach of the said Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2 by Naomh Conaill CLG was an Infraction rendering Naomh Conaill CLG liable to the penalties set out in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1, including but not limited to the award of the game to the Objector. That the Objection by Cill Chartha CLG was proven.



“Having regard to the above it is further determined that the Objection by Cill Chartha be upheld in accordance with Rule 7.10(n)(i) Official Guide 2021 Part 1 and that the circumstances as outlined at the Hearing warranted a determination that the Game be replayed as provided for in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1."



