04/09/2021

Decision made on planning application for major housing development in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Co Council  has granted planning permission - subject to 18 conditions - for a major housing development on the outskirts of Donegal Town.

The development is set to consist of 35 units made up of two detached bungalows, four semi-detached bungalows, 17 two-storey houses, and 12 apartments in three two-storey blocks at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West, Donegal Town.

There were a number of submissions made to the local authority objecting to the proposed development.

The planning application was lodged by O’Connor Burke Architecture, Derry, for the applicant, Shaun Doherty.

The proposed development is a modification of a previous planning application that was refused by An Bord Pleanala. In fact, previous planning applications for this area were lodged in 2008 and 2019.

The 1.3 hectare site is located to the north-west of Donegal Town.

