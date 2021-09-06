A gallery of photographs celebrating First Holy Communions and Confirmations

A wonderful day was had by all those who did their Communion and Confirmation at St Michael's Church, Creeslough earlier this month.
The Communions were on the15th August, which was the exact date the Church in Creeslough was consecrated fifty years ago.
