Gala homecoming for Katie-George Dunlevy in Mountcharles this Sunday evening

Katie-George Dunlevy (left) with Eve McChrystal and their medal haul at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening Picture: Sportsfile
There will be a homecoming in Mountcharles this Sunday evening at 7 pm for Paralympic Golden Girl, Katie-George Dunlevy, who won two gold and one silver at the recent Paralympics in Japan.
It will be a proud moment for her dad, John, a Mountcharles native, as Katie-George will be led into the village by the St Naul's Pipe Band and a presentation will be made to her on behalf of the people of Mountcharles.
Katie-George along with her tandem partner Eve McChrystal went one better than the Rio Paralympics five years ago. She had won gold and silver in Rio but this time around won the second gold on the final event, the Road Race.
One of the organisers of the homecoming is local Co Cllr Noel Jordan, who says it is a great honour for the parish.
"We are all very proud of Katie-George. She is one of our own.
"We are asking people to come out and greet our multiple gold medal winning Paralympian."
Katie-George and the rest of the Irish Paralympic team arrived back in Dublin Airport late on Tuesday night and there to greet her was her mum and dad, John and Alana.
