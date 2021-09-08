Search

08/09/2021

Gala homecoming for Katie-George Dunlevy in Mountcharles this Sunday evening

Her Paralympic Gold Medal haul will be on display in her dad's home village

Gala homecoming for Katie-George Dunlevy in Mountcharles this Sunday evening

Katie-George Dunlevy (left) with Eve McChrystal and their medal haul at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

There will be a homecoming in Mountcharles this Sunday evening at 7 pm for Paralympic Golden Girl, Katie-George Dunlevy, who won two gold and one silver at the recent Paralympics in Japan.
It will be a proud moment for her dad, John, a Mountcharles native, as Katie-George will be led into the village by the St Naul's Pipe Band and a presentation will be made to her on behalf of the people of Mountcharles.
Katie-George along with her tandem partner Eve McChrystal went one better than the Rio Paralympics five years ago. She had won gold and silver in Rio but this time around won the second gold on the final event, the Road Race.
One of the organisers of the homecoming is local Co Cllr Noel Jordan, who says it is a great honour for the parish.
"We are all very proud of Katie-George. She is one of our own.
"We are asking people to come out and greet our multiple gold medal winning Paralympian."
Katie-George and the rest of the Irish Paralympic team arrived back in Dublin Airport late on Tuesday night and there to greet her was her mum and dad, John and Alana.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media