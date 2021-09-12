Search

13/09/2021

Big crowds turn out for Katie-George Dunlevy homecoming in Mountcharles

Katie-George waving to the crowds as she returned home to Mountcharles Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Katie-George Dunlevy returned triumphant to Mountcharles on Sunday evening with her two gold and one silver Paralympic medals.
Her father, John, was a proud Mountcharles man as Katie-George was led through the town by the Ardaghey Pipe Band.
Master of ceremonies and chief organiser of the event, Cllr Noel Jordan, had a real Donegal welcome ready for the Golden Girl.
There was a surprise in story for the Dunlevys with a plaque erected on the wall outside their homestead and it was unveiled by Katie-George and her dad, John.
Speaking at the event, Katie-George thanked all who had turned out on the evening and said she was inspired by the support she had got.
Afterwards she posed for photographs with all and sundry.

The Dunlevy clan pictured outside the homestead in Mountcharles on Sunday evening

