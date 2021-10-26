Bail refused for woman caught stealing while on way to court

Bail has been refused for a serial offender who stole from a shop while she made her way to a court hearing.

Lisa Mongan (33), of Cashel Park, Letterkenny, appeared before Buncrana District Court via video links.

Mongan was charged with stealing cosmetics and clothing from Penneys, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, on October 20. The same day, Mongan was to appear in court on similar charges.

Sergeant Jim Collins strongly objected to bail.

“We have grave concerns that this is a multiple repeat offender,” Sergeant Collins told the court.

“There were already quite strict bail conditions handed down and the alleged matter occurred on the morning before an appearance at court.

“We have grave concerns of her reoffending on similar offences. I don’t think any conditions would assuage any fears we have.”

Sergeant Collins told Judge Raymond Finnegan that Judge Paul Kelly had previously barred the defendant from entering retail premises in Letterkenny.

Mr Donough Cleary, representing Mongan - for whom there had been 27 bench warrants in existence - said his client was diagnosed with kleptomania.

“It’s a fairly delicate matter,” Mr Cleary said.

“It’s a difficulty enough situation and not straightforward.

“She has a history of stealing relatively small items from a shop and then returning them. It hasn’t been that she is stealing for gain. For instance, she stole a dog lead, but doesn’t have a dog.”

Judge Raymond Finnegan said: “She needs to understand that she simply cannot continue this behaviour. I am very conscious of previous statements made by Ms Mongan to Judge Kelly and that causes enormous difficulty despite any diagnosis.”

Mongan was remanded in custody to appear at Letterkenny District Court on November 1.