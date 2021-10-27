Grianan Estate works get the green light

Development works have been approved for the Grianan Estate in Burt.

Conditional planing permission has been granted to Glenmore Estate Farms Ltd for the works.

In 2017 Glenmore Estate Farms Limited purchased the 2,400 acre property - one of the largest organic farms in Europe - for over €17million.

There are plans to demolish the existing dwelling on the site.

The applicant has also sought to demolish the existing farm shed and associated buildings. The existing concrete yard is also to be removed and replaced.

The plans provide for the construction of four slatted cattle sheds, a new machinery storage shed to incorporate an office, canteen and staff facilities.

A new calf shed, three new slurry tanks and a silage pit are also included in the plans that will see the installation of a new sewage treatment system.

The application, submitted on August 30, was granted by Donegal County Council subject to nine conditions.

The local authority is to be given a plan detailing the removal and onward disposal of all asbestos material.

There are also conditions relating to Inland Fisheries Ireland Requirements for the Protection of Fisheries Habitat.

The southern site boundary of the site is to be planted with trees of species native to the area. At least 50 semi-mature trees are to be planted along the same southern boundary tree belt.

The applicant must also pay a contribution totalling just over €47,000 in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development.

Grianan Estate, on the shores of Lough Swilly, was previously owned by the Donegal Investment Group and includes a vast expanse of fertile and productive land as well as a 500-acre lake.

For the past 10 years, the farm has been producing over 3,000 tonnes of organic produce per annum including milk, vegetables and cereals. Various Irish household brands are sourced from the farm.

Glenmore Estate Farms Ltd is a mixed farming company registered by directors Karol McElhinney and Chantelle McElhinney at Aghaveagh, Cloghan.