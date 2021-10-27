Donegal contestants won awards at Oireachtas na Gaeilge

Talented writers won awards at the annual festival Oireachtas na Gaeilge this year.
On Tuesday night, Peadar Mac Gaothín, a journalist with RTÉ and TG4, from Fintown, was awarded Iriseoir na Bliana, journalist of the year.
The literary awards were announced online by Oireachtas na Gaeilge this morning. Conor Ó Gallachóir from Gortahork won first place with his essay an tAthair Seán Ó Gallchóir in the under twenty-one category.
Prionsias Mac a’ Bhaird from Letterkenny won €3,000 with his new fictional novel Flaitheas taking first place in the competition.
