Buncrana man gets banned after drug-driving offence

Court Gavel
A Buncrana delivery driver has been banned from driving after being found drug-driving.
Dean McDermott (35) of Meenagory, Buncrana was before Buncrana District Court.
McDermott was stopped for speeding at Ludden Buncrana when Gardai detected him driving at 104km/h on a road government by a speed limit of 80km/h.
McDermott, who has a previous conviction for driving without insurance, tested positive for the presence of cannabis in his system.
The readings following a blood test showed 3.2ng/ml and 11.9ng/ml, above the limits of 1 and 5 respectively.
“The readings are modest,” said defence solicitor, Mr Frank Dorrian.
“He has made his living as a delivery driver and the previous are of some vintage.”
McDermott was disqualified from driving for one year and fined €300 by Judge Raymond Finnegan.
Two further charges were proffered on McDermott before the case was heard.
McDermott is charged with assault causing harm to a woman on December 22, 2019 at an address in Carndonagh.
He is further charged with damaging various household items at the same address and a car door, valued at €420.
When cautioned, McDermott made no reply, Gardaí said.
The matter was adjourned to January 25, 2022.
