LyIT graduations giving Letterkenny a timely boost

Mortorboard hats were being tossed into the Port Road air for the last two days.
The annual graduation ceremonies took place on Thursday and Friday at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
The conferring of awards was held at the An Dánlann building.
It has been a challenging time for students with very different learning experiences since the Covid-19 pandemic took a grip of the globe in the spring of 2020.
However, the recent easing of restrictions enabled the graduation ceremony to take place in person.
Traffic in the town has been heavy due to the influx of people for the event.
The event serves as a major boost to Letterkenny’s economy with the local hospitality sector
Several individual awards were presented during the course of the ceremony.
They included:
Séamus Ó Cnáimhsí Prize for Best Language Student at LYIT Demi Buchanan
Best Law Student and the Prize for Best Student in the Department of Law & Humanities Ava McCauley
Best Sport Student Laura Deeney
Coughlan Brothers Memorial Prize Michelle Rankin,
Nuala Gallagher Memorial Prize for Hospitality & Tourism Martin McCole
Best Student in the Department of Tourism Sally Heraty
Best Student in Accounting and Best Student in Taxation Kate McGowan
Best Student in Digital Business and Strategy and Best Student in the Department of Business Studies Riona Blaney
Best Student in Retal Management Award Barry Kelly
Best Student in the MA in User Experience Design & Applied Innovation and Best Postgraduate Student Sharon Boyle
Derek Hill Award Eoin O’Kane
Johnny Boyle Prize for the Most Innovative Design Student Marguerite Cowburn
Best Student in the Department of Design & Creative Media Matthew Donnelly
Best Student in Dental Nursing Therese Doherty
Best Student in Pharmacy Technician Andrew Sprinks
Best Student in Veterinary Nursing Natasha Cunningham
Best Student in Agriculture CJ Campbell
Best Student in BioAnalytical Science Claire Doherty
Best Student in Food Science and Nutrition Lisa Flach
Best Student in Health & Social Care/Early Childhood Care, Health & Education Aoife Gallagher
Clinical Excellence Award in General Nursing Sonia Connaghan
Clinical Excellence Award in Intellectual Disability Nursing Aimee Friel
Clinical Excellence Award in Intellectual Disability Nursing Laura Hunt
Best Student in Nursing & Health Studies Rossa Noonan
Clinical Excellence Award in Psychiatric Nursing Sarah McMahon
Best Fire Safety Engineering Graduate Jacobus Eksteen
Best Graduate Award Sponsored by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and Best Student in the Department of Civil Engineering & Construction Eamonn Harkin
Best Computer Games Development Student Ronan Hegarty
