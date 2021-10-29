LyIT graduations giving Letterkenny a timely boost

Mortorboard hats were being tossed into the Port Road air for the last two days.

The annual graduation ceremonies took place on Thursday and Friday at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The conferring of awards was held at the An Dánlann building.

It has been a challenging time for students with very different learning experiences since the Covid-19 pandemic took a grip of the globe in the spring of 2020.

However, the recent easing of restrictions enabled the graduation ceremony to take place in person.

Traffic in the town has been heavy due to the influx of people for the event.

The event serves as a major boost to Letterkenny’s economy with the local hospitality sector

Several individual awards were presented during the course of the ceremony.

They included:



Séamus Ó Cnáimhsí Prize for Best Language Student at LYIT Demi Buchanan

Best Law Student and the Prize for Best Student in the Department of Law & Humanities Ava McCauley

Best Sport Student Laura Deeney

Coughlan Brothers Memorial Prize Michelle Rankin,

Nuala Gallagher Memorial Prize for Hospitality & Tourism Martin McCole

Best Student in the Department of Tourism Sally Heraty

Best Student in Accounting and Best Student in Taxation Kate McGowan

Best Student in Digital Business and Strategy and Best Student in the Department of Business Studies Riona Blaney

Best Student in Retal Management Award Barry Kelly

Best Student in the MA in User Experience Design & Applied Innovation and Best Postgraduate Student Sharon Boyle

Derek Hill Award Eoin O’Kane

Johnny Boyle Prize for the Most Innovative Design Student Marguerite Cowburn

Best Student in the Department of Design & Creative Media Matthew Donnelly

Best Student in Dental Nursing Therese Doherty

Best Student in Pharmacy Technician Andrew Sprinks

Best Student in Veterinary Nursing Natasha Cunningham

Best Student in Agriculture CJ Campbell

Best Student in BioAnalytical Science Claire Doherty

Best Student in Food Science and Nutrition Lisa Flach

Best Student in Health & Social Care/Early Childhood Care, Health & Education Aoife Gallagher

Clinical Excellence Award in General Nursing Sonia Connaghan

Clinical Excellence Award in Intellectual Disability Nursing Aimee Friel

Clinical Excellence Award in Intellectual Disability Nursing Laura Hunt

Best Student in Nursing & Health Studies Rossa Noonan

Clinical Excellence Award in Psychiatric Nursing Sarah McMahon

Best Fire Safety Engineering Graduate Jacobus Eksteen

Best Graduate Award Sponsored by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and Best Student in the Department of Civil Engineering & Construction Eamonn Harkin

Best Computer Games Development Student Ronan Hegarty