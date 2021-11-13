Man threatened to cut up woman and throw her in river

A man who punched a woman and threatened that he would cut her up has appeared in court.

Joseph Colhoun was brought before Letterkenny District Court in connection with an incident on September 19, 2020.

Colhoun, with an address at Fortwell Court in Letterkenny, is currently serving a prison sentence and is due for release on December 29, 2021.

He was brought from prison for the purpose of the hearing before Judge Raymond Finnegan.

Garda sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that Colhoun carried out an unprovoked attack on a woman at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny. Colhoun, the court heard, punched the woman on the eye and on the right side of her jaw, leaving her dazed and light-headed.

Later on the same date, the same woman met Colhoun. When she told the defendant that she didn’t want to speak to him, Colhoun told her that he would break her teeth, cut her up, put her in a bag and throw her in a river if she reported the previous incident to Gardaí.

CCTV, which was recovered by Gardaí, captured the assault. Further CCTV showed the incident when Colhoun was alleged to have threatened the woman.

Colhoun was arrested on November 26, 2020 and and detained by Gardaí. When questioned, Colhoun made admissions about the assault, but denied making threats.

Judge Raymond Finnegan asked for a victim impact statement before finalising the case.

The matter was adjourned to November 15, 2021.