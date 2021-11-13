Woman hospitalised following crash near Drumkeen

A woman was hospitalised this afternoon following a crash on the N13 road between Ballybofey and Letterkenny.
The single-vehicle collision occurred just outside Drumkeen.
Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Live that the female driver of the vehicle was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The spokesperson added: “The road was temporarily closed but has now reopened. Enquiries are ongoing.”
