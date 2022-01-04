Investigations continue into Letterkenny deaths

Gardaí are eager to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with the victims of a suspected murder-suicide in Letterkenny prior to their deaths.
The body of Daniel Duffy, who was aged in his 80's, was discovered in a house in the Windyhall area on Thursday, December 23, while his son, Damien was found dead in a car in an adjacent shed.
The scene was examined by the Garda National Technical Bureau and postmortem examinations have been carried out. Investigations continue.
Garda Niall Maguire is asking anyone with any information to contact gardaí in particular those who may have spoken to either male, in person, by telephone or provided transport to them or who may have called to the Letterkenny home on December 22 or 23.
You can contact the gardaí in Letterkenny at 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
