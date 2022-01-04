Funeral arrangements confirmed for teenager who died tragically off Arranmore Island

Arranmore island
The teenager who tragically lost his life in a drowning incident off the coast of Arranmore on Monday has been named locally as Daire Conlon.
The 18-year-old was swimming at Leabgarrow, Arranmore when tragedy struck.
Emergency services were called to the scene but despite the best efforts of all concerned, he could not be revived. He was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) where a postmortem was due to be carried out.
The RNLI Crew, local GP, Ambulance medics and Rescue 118 were on the scene.
Condolences have been pouring in on social media since news of the tragedy broke.
Daire was a sixth year student at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada.
His remains are reposing at his late residence, which is strictly private to family and school friends. His Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 7, in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
