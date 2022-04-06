No firm for mica house purchase review

Donegal County Council has been unable to secure an external firm to undertake the promised review of the file into the purchase of five houses in Buncrana which contain mica.

The houses at An Crannla were purchased by the Council from a private developer in February 2021.

It remains unclear whether Donegal County Council informed the Department of Housing the five houses contained mica prior to the purchase.

In a statement to Inish Live on February 26, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing confirmed: “The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage was not aware of issues relating to mica in the properties referred to, when they were acquired by Donegal County Council.”

This afternoon's ongoing, re-convened plenary meeting received an update on the situation from Richard Gibson, Donegal County Council's Head of Finance.

Mr Gibson said: “In March this year, Donegal County Council requested quotations for the provision of the service of an independent audit firm to review the process followed by the Council in connection with the purchase of five houses at the An Crannla estate in Buncrana.

“This was being done as a follow up to the discussion at the last Council meeting.

“It is important to say that this review is not replace or impact upon any other review being carried out by any other party that may wish to do so. It is entirely separate and independent.

“It is acknowledged the matter has been submitted to An Garda Síochána, the Department of Local Government and the Department of Justice. We will co-operate fully with any external reviews.

“The closing date for the receipt of quotations was Monday passed [April 4]. Eight separate audit firms were asked to provide prices for the work and it was the intention the review would be completed by Friday, April 29, 2022. Unfortunately, although seven audit firms did express an interest in the work, none provided a quotation.

“A follow up contact suggested the time-frame to complete the work was too tight and those audit firms had already in the pipeline, work on hand, in the short term. So, what we now plan to do is to review what alternative procure options are available, for example, we may be required to extend the time frame of the work in order to attract prices and get a firm to carry out that work. The scope and specification of the work will be made available after a firm has been. And the outcome of the review will be made available to the elected individuals, when that has been completed,” said Mr Gibson.

