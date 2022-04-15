Search

15 Apr 2022

Death announced of well-known Killybegs GAA man John Murrin

John Murrin was known widely as one of Jimmy White's umpires at club and intercounty level

Death announced of well-known Killybegs GAA man John Murrin

The late John Murrin pictured with his wife Patricia

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

15 Apr 2022 2:04 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The death of John Murrin of Killybegs after a short illness, has elicited great sadness in the south-west Donegal area and further afield.

The late Mr Murrin was well-known in his local area and throughout Donegal and further afield as one of referee Jimmy White's umpires. His unassuming and calm nature made him a natural for the position.

A huge community man, John was a willing volunteer for many organisations in Killybegs and especially for the local GAA club, from which he got great enjoyment.

A fitter by trade, John worked for most of his adult life in Killybegs Seafoods before his retirment a few years ago.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia and twins Shane and Ashling, Shane's partner Tess and son-in-law Jarlath and grandson Iarlaith. He is also survived by brothers Francis, Stephen and Michael and sisters Marie and Kathleen.

His funeral Mass will take place in Killybegs on Monday.

Speaking to the Democrat on his passing, referee Jimmy White, said that John Murrin was someone "who didn't have an enemy in the world". "He had massive integrity when officiating as an umpire, a function he performed at club level long before I was refereeing.

"He was honest and well respected and when I stopped refereeing at intercounty level when I was ever at a venue in Ulster I would be asked 'where is the big fella with the white hair'?

"He made no judgements and even his opponents had the utmost respect for his integrity," said White.

