In Pictures: Limerick community enjoy family festival

GORGEOUS weather brought a fantastic crowd to the Southill Community Festival on Saturday, September 17.
Tait House played host to the festival which was loaded with family fun activities.
Those in attendance were treated to a BBQ, kids disco, face painting and even some waltzing.
The community festival was one of the first major events in Southill since Covid restrictions lifted.
