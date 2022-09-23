In Pictures: Epic open day at Limerick GAA club to celebrate wonderful year

BALLINACURRA Gaels GAA club in Limerick city has thanked all those who attended it's recent open day to celebrate what has been a wonderful year for GAA in Limerick.
The Liam MacCarthy cup was present at the club grounds as were a number the All-Ireland winning hurlers who were happy to pose for photographs and sign autographs.
"What a day, thank you to everyone involved and all the volunteer's and the Limerick GAA players it was an EPIC day," read a post on the club's social media platforms.
Click 'next' for more photos
Ready for the career's fair (l-r): Catherine Lyster, careers officer, ATU Donegal, Dr Orla Flynn, president, Atlantic Technological University and Rory McMorrow, student services manager, ATU Donegal
St Michael's Church, Creeslough where local curate Fr John Joe Duffy (inset) delivered his emotional homily
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.