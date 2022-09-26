In Pictures: Out and About at the Cook Medical Mini Marathon in Limerick

OVER 2,000 men and women from across Limerick and Ireland took part in the Cook Medical Mini Marathon at the weekend.

Starting at University Limerick Sports Arena, participants of all ages and abilities came together to run, jog and walk the5km and 10km courses, while raising funds for charities in Limerick, the Mid-West and nationwide.

This year’s event saw the name change from “Women’s Mini Marathon” to “Mini Marathon” which brought great excitement and fun to Limerick as families, friends and colleagues came together to celebrate at the finish line.

And they are off... in the 2022 ⁦@CookMedLimerick⁩ Mini Marathon ⁦@UL⁩ . Great atmosphere among the over 2,000 men, women and children taking part. pic.twitter.com/zukAWZVzGJ — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) September 25, 2022

The first female and overall winner of the 10k event was Kealey Tideswell (Clonmel AC), closely followed by Dymphna Ryan (Dundrum AC) while the third fastest female was Carol Finn (Leevale AC).

For the male competitive participants for the 10km route, Niall Harris (Doneen AC) came first, followed by Pierpaolo Pizzolla and Sean Blackburn.

Commenting following the event - the first since 2019 - Angela Moloney, Director of Ethics & Compliance, EMEA at Cook Medical said: “Every year it gives me great pleasure to be part of such a fulfilling, fun and motivational event. Seeing everyone come back together to participate is truly inspiring. We are delighted to be part of this remarkable event”

Race Director John Cleary added: "I’m absolutely delighted to see the great turnout today as we return to our physical event. The mini marathon is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved in the local community, and it’s encouraging to see so many people getting out and active again.

