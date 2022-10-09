New end-of-life planning pack launched by Irish Hospice Foundation

The Irish Hospice Foundation’s expanded and updated Think Ahead Planning Pack, a comprehensive advance care planning toolkit for all, has been launched by former HSE Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan



The Think Ahead Planning Pack is an easy to read and complete guide for patients, their families, and caregivers to start putting their affairs in order for their end-of-life.

With Think Ahead, people can make their care wishes known, appoint somebody to act as their healthcare advocate, keep track of important documents, and more.



Speaking at the launch, in his role as a newly appointed IHF board member, Dr Tony Holohan, said:

"I am delighted to be involved in supporting such an important initiative with IHF. Starting a conversation about end-of-life care and dying isn’t always easy but it’s so important for us all to make our wishes known on both our health care and personal affairs.

"It means there’s no ambiguity for families and loved ones, our wishes are met and there’s great comfort in that for all involved".



In the 10 years since Think Ahead was initially launched, it has become a key advance care planning resource for people in Ireland.

Over 100,000 people have already received a version of Think Ahead through their GP, at events, or by ordering from IHF.

Also speaking at the launch Jean Callanan, Chair of IHF said:

"Earlier this year we carried out a survey which identified that after the events of the last couple of years 47% of people are giving more thought to their own end of life wishes and 56% have talked to their friends and family about death and dying.

"IHF are delighted to be launching a revised and updated Think Ahead. We also have lots of additional resources to help you start the conversation with loved ones and to guide you through the planning pack.”



This Autumn, IHF is taking Think Ahead on roadshows around Ireland where people can learn how to use Think Ahead packs and start conversations with their loved ones. Valerie Smith, IHF’s Public Engagement Lead knows talking about dying can be hard, “but talking about it can make dying and death less fear-filled, and a better experience for everyone.”



Visit Thinkahead.ie to order or download your form and for more information.