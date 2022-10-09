Search

12 Oct 2022

'A DIYer's dream' - Four bed fixer upper on the market in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Oct 2022 2:53 PM

Detached and extended cottage style residence situated on 0.5 of an acre with option to purchase an adjoining 0.5 acre if desired.

Located in a pleasant rural townsland approximately 2kms from Tullow town centre.

The property presents a fine opportunity to acquire a detached residence in need of modernization within easy access to all local amenities. 

The property can be purchased on circa 0.533 acre with an adjoining 0.5 of acre available if desired for €195,000.

The Accommodation Comprises:

Living Room:  3.8 x 3.35 with solid fuel stove
Kitchen / Dining Area:  4 x 4.9 with fitted units
Shower Room:  1.8 x 2 with shower, wc, whb
Bedroom No. 1:  2.4 x 3.84 Stairs to First Floor:
Bedroom No. 2:  3.1 x 3.5 including Ensuite
Bedroom No. 3:  4.1 x 2.5
Bedroom No. 4:  2.9 x 3.3
Main Bathroom:  2.9 x 3.8
Services: Drainage by septic tank, mains water, electricity
