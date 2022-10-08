'Pets can be terrified' - ISPCA urges people in Carlow to consider effect of fireworks on animals

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is asking people in Carlow and across Ireland to consider the affect illegal fireworks has on animals this Halloween.

According to the ISPCA's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Cyril Sullivan, firework use can cause "significant distress" for pets and other animals.

He said, "Some pets can be terrified by the sound of fireworks, which can cause significant distress for our pets, and for other animals such as livestock and wildlife.

"The ISPCA is asking those considering the use of illegal fireworks, to please consider the affect it can have on animal welfare. We would also advise pet and animal owners to keep their pets indoors on Halloween night, if possible."

The animal charity's call comes as the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, urged people against the misuse of fireworks in a campaign launched this week.

Speaking at the launch, Minister McEntee said, "The use of fireworks can cause fear and distress to elderly family members, neighbours, people with sensory challenges and other vulnerabilities.

"This is without even considering the serious dangers associated with illegal firework use, and the damaging and life changing consequences these dangers can pose to not only those who directly use illegal fireworks, but also innocent bystanders to whom the improper use of fireworks can cause serious distress and injury.”

The campaign messaging will feature on local radio stations across the country, as well as across social media, YouTube and Spotify, and will continue until early November

She continued: "Fireworks used illegally can have unintended and unexpected consequences — such as the loss of one’s sight or hand.



"We are here today, so that we can continue to educate people and build awareness around the dangers of fireworks but also recognise that, through the experiences of others we can learn to prevent such incidences from happening again.



"This year we are again asking people to consider those who are indirectly impacted by their actions over this Halloween period, what might be considered harmless fun for some, is terrifying for others. People must remember that there are serious penalties that can be imposed for the misuse of illegal fireworks.”

Penalties can include a fine of up to €10,000 and up to five years imprisonment if convicted of having fireworks in your possession with intent to sell or supply. Igniting fireworks or throwing an ignited firework at a person or property is also liable to the same severe penalty.