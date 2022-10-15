Get involved in Ireland's Reuse Month this October

Reuse Month 2022, hosted by Ireland’s three Regional Waste Management Planning Offices (Eastern-Midlands, Southern and Connacht-Ulster) is taking place throughout the month of October.

Demonstrating the value found in repairing and reusing older, everyday items, Reuse Month brings awareness to Ireland’s growing Circular Economy. By using and reusing items for as long and as often as possible, the need to extract raw materials, manufacture and distribute new stuff is reduced, thereby cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions.

Events are being organised throughout the month. In addition, mywaste.ie social channels will highlight guidance from experts on repair, reuse and upcycling throughout the month.

Minister Ossian Smyth said, “I am delighted to launch this year’s Reuse Month 2022. Not only will Reuse Month highlight the importance of maximising the use of valuable resources, but it will also showcase the extensive breath of knowledge and creativity that exists in this space in Ireland. General knowledge surrounding sustainable practices including reuse and upcycling has grown steadily over the last few years and I hope that this year’s Reuse Month will allow us to further build on that. Sharing knowledge and information and equipping the public to be more active in this space will lead to more engagement and participation, which will result in a more circular landscape. "

Further information is available from MyWaste.ie.