Community Centres in Leitrim to receive funding of €367,000 for essential upgrades

Community Centres in Leitrim will receive funding of €367,417.64 to upgrade facilities which will benefit users of all ages, according local FG TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan.

“Community centres which will receive funding include.

Aughnasheelin Community Development €25,000.00

Ballinamore Community Hall CLG €22,912.00

Bornacoola Community Development Association, €25,000.00

Breffni Community Development Company, €9,813.41

Eslin Community Association €25,000.00

Fenagh Development Company Company, €25,000.00

Gorvagh Community Centre €25,000.00

Killargue Community Development Association, €18,330.00

Kiltyclogher Community Council €25,000.00

Leitrim Association of People with Disabilities Company, €12,675.13

Mohill Community and Sports Hub, €19,743.00

Mohill Family Support Centre Company, €24,262.00

Newtownmanor Community Development Company CLG €25,000.00

Rowanberry Enterprises Company Limited, (Drumkeerin), €24,498.97

The Hunt Memorial Hall (Mohill) €24,970.00

The Organic Centre Company, Rossinver, €12,185.00

Tullaghan Development Association Company, €23,028.13

Minister Feighan was speaking after Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the successful projects under Category 1 of the Community Centres Investment Fund.

Minister Feighan said: “I am delighted that my colleague Minister Humphreys has made this funding available to Leitrim community centres given the vital work that staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide.

“Fine Gael is working to build stronger safer communities and today’s funding allocation is the latest in a long line of initiatives and supports aimed at making our towns, villages and cities more attractive places to live and visit.

“The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched by Minister Humphreys in April 2022 with funding of €15m available under three categories. The key theme of the fund is to support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities.

“Community centres are valued shared spaces and are very much at the heart of Leitrim towns and villages. I hope this funding assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people across the County

Minister Humphreys said: "Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community.

“I also want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. This funding will deliver high quality capital projects for community facilities that bring benefit to the local community.”