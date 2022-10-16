Search

16 Oct 2022

Disqualified for one year for drug driving in Carrigallen

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Stephen Tighe, Aughavore, Carrigallen was convicted and fined €350 and disqualified from driving for one year for drug driving at Clooncorrick, Carrigallen on August 18, 2020.
He was also convicted and fined €150 for no NCT displayed on the same date.


Solicitor John McNulty had previously made a submission to Carrick-on- Shannon District Court asking for direction from the judge on a point of law. Judge Sandra Murphy disagreed with the defence and ruled as stated.
Previous convictions were outlined from Cavan District Court in September 2010 where he was fined €500 for disorderly conduct.
He was given the Probation Act for affray at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in July 2009.
Mr Tighe was disqualified for two years for no insurance at Ballinamore District Court in January 2009, and disqualified for two years for drunk driving at Arva District Court in March 2008.


A public order offence was taken into consideration against him at Arva District Court in April 2007.
Mr McNulty asked for recognisances to be fixed, Judge Murphy fixed recognisances at €350 own bond and €350 cash.

