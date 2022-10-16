Search

16 Oct 2022

ATU announce new BSc Honours Degree in Clinical Measurement Physiology

16 Oct 2022 12:43 PM

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has announced a new BSc Honours Degree in Clinical Measurement Physiology is available now through the CAO. This is the first undergraduate course in Clinical Measurement Physiology based in the west, making it more accessible to students along the Atlantic seaboard and will help address the shortage in the profession, nationally and internationally.

This new course was developed in strong collaboration with the professional body, the Irish Institute of Clinical Measurement Physiology.  This new course is aimed to enable students to gain the qualification, skills, and competencies to work as a Clinical Measurement Physiologist - performing and reporting diagnostic tests for patients.   

Clinical Measurement Physiologists work in five disciplines, Gastro-intestinal, Vascular, Neurology, Respiratory and Cardiac.  This profession play an important role in the patient journey from diagnosis to recovery with eleven of the top twenty acute medical presentation requiring the input of at least one of the disciplines.

Ann Marie O’Connell, Chief II Respiratory Physiologist and current President of the IICMP noted the strong collaboration with ATU Sligo saying “we worked closely with ATU Sligo to develop the graduate entry MSc and built on that relationship in the development of this new undergraduate programme.  Clinical measurement physiologists play a vital role in patient care and diagnosis of many conditions and as a profession is going through a significant period of growth which has put extra pressure on an already overstretched workforce.  The IICMP have been aware of the difficulties departments have in recruiting staff due to a shortage of graduates to meet demand and have raised this at national level with the HSE and the HSCP office.  We are especially pleased to see the incorporation of GI as an option for students in the ATU.”

Dr Jeremy Bird, Head of the Science Faculty at ATU Sligo Campus, spoke to the strategic importance of this course for ATU Sligo and healthcare provision, not only in the region but the country stating:  “There is a recognised national shortage of Clinical Measurement Physiologists and ATU Sligo are delighted to work with the IICMS on this new programme.  This positions the ATU as a key education provider supply clinical measurement physiologists on the western seaboard and nationally”

There is currently a significant shortage of Clinical Measurement Physiologists across Ireland, the UK and also internationally as far as Australia and New Zealand, with the workforce expected to grow in the coming years.   Graduates from this programme will be eminently employable with many additional career pathways available to them.

Those interested in exploring this career should visit www.atu.ie/AU973  or email: sligo@atu.ie   CAO Code: AU973

