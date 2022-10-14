Molly Kelly Sweeper launched in Cortober area of Carrick

Cortober residents, Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns volunteers and friends with the new Molly Kelly sweeper Picture: Gerry Faughnan
On Saturday afternoon last Cortober Residents Association got together to launch and name their sweeper that they purchased recently to keep footpaths swept in the area.
Chairperson Chris Kelly thanked Roscommon County Council for funding received from the Community Enhancement Programme 2021 and for matching dollars received from Mary Bohan (nee Kelly) from Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, living in Connecticut, USA.
The sweeper is named the Molly Kelly Sweeper after Mary's mother, a well known lady from Cortober.
"We thank residents young and old from the area for turning out for the launch, also Carrick Tidy Towns members and Kareem, our Tús worker, who operates the machine," said Chris.
