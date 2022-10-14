Funding for walking and cycling infrastructure across the Shannon at Rooskey

Rooskey bridge over The River Shannon
Senator Eugene Murphy this week raised his concerns in the Seanad regarding the safety of cyclists and walkers on Rooskey Bridge.
The Senator has received confirmation from Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Ossian Smyth, that the National Transport Authority has granted funding for walking and cycling infrastructure across the river at Rooskey.
“A number of local people had been in touch with me regarding the safety of cyclists and pedestrians at Rooskey Bridge,” said the Senator.
“It is now expected that a consultant will be appointed before the end of the year to undertake the initial concept and feasibility study for the provision of suitable measures at the Rooskey location. This may involve a footpath, shuttle system, or other intervention.
“This will improve public safety and amenities for both locals and visitors to the area,” he concluded.
