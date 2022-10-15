Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, October 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Edsel Roe 'Linden', The Mall, Lismore, Waterford / Boyle, Roscommon



Roe, Edsel ('Linden', The Mall, Lismore, County Waterford and formerly of Boyle, County Roscommon) (late of AIB and The Royal Bank Of Ireland), passed away peacefully on October 13th 2022 in his 91st year. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gwen, sons Ian and David, daughters-in-law Marney and Gwen, his three much loved grandchildren Ella, Nina and Ethan and his many relatives and friends. Reception into Saint Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore on Saturday (October 15th) at 7pm. Funeral Service on Sunday (October 16th) at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Waterford Palliative Care.

Ingrid Stewart, Abbeyhaven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon, Abbeyville, Boyle and formerly of Munich, Germany

October 12th 2022- Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth J. and sister Inge Scheel. Ingrid will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her half-brother Hans, God-daughter Sarah, niece Heike, the Stewart Family in Boyle, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ingrid will repose at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday (October 17th) from 10:30am until 12pm. Removal to the Church of Ireland, Boyle, for Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in Assylinn (Old) Cemetery. Ingrid’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Teresa Donnelly, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death has occurred of Teresa Donnelly, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly from Ballinmuck, Co Longford, October 1st in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Chris and her brother TP, deeply regretted by her daughter Deidre, son in law Brian, grandson Lucas, brothers Brian and Sean, sisters Annette Donohoe and Chrissie McGowan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinmuck, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Michael O'Reilly, Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Michael O’Reilly, Gortaquill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 13th October 2022, suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and May, sister Rosetta. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, sons Bernard, Christopher, Michael, Conor and Jason, daughter Anna May, granddaughter Callie, daughter-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence on Saturday, 15th October, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. House private, please. Family flower only, donations, in lieu, to St. Christopher’s Hospice c/o Mark Lawlor Undertaker or any family member.

Mary McCaffrey (née Meenan), Stradermott, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in her 101st year, in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle; Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Peter, son-in-law Dan (Daly), grandson Kyle & great-grandson Cillian. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Marian, Ger, Margaret & Tom, daughters-in-law Margaret, Ann & Lisa, sons-in-law James (Duignan) & Michael (Tiernan), 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore Co. Leitrim.

Sheila Costadina, Cuan Iosa, Ballymote, Sligo



The death has occurred of Sheila Costadina, Cúan Íosa, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Predeceased by her sisters Pat Prince and Ursula Nardo. Sadly missed by her son Paul, daughter Kim, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Matthew, Brian, Shannon, Joseph and David, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Perry’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 18th, from 1p.m. to 2:30p.m. Funeral cortège arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception for Requiem Mass at 3p.m., followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Sheila's funeral mass will be livestreamed at Ballymote Parish. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ballymote Community Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Des Rogers and Sons Funeral Directors or visit Ballymote Community Nursing Unit to donate.

Michael (Mickey) Cunnane, Carrigans Upper, Ballymote, Sligo



Michael (Mickey) Cunnane, Carrigans Upper, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, 13th of October 2022, peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit, Ballymote. Pre-deceased by his partner Margaret Fowley (7th of May 2022), his sisters Teresa Cannon (Ballymote), Mary Connolly (Tullamore), his brothers Paddy and Owen. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends in the golfing community. Michael will repose at the Perry Funeral Home (F56 TK20) on Sat 15th of October from 10am to 11.30am. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote, to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Ballymote Parish website https://ballymoteparish.org/webcam/

Kathleen Heaney (née Ward), Sutton, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Heaney, Kathleen (nee Ward), (Sutton and formerly Kiltyclogher), October 13th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of CareChoice Nursing home; reunited with her cherished husband James Heaney and her beloved granddaughter Brighid. Loving mother to Fergus, Ronan, Conor, Donall, Aengus and cherished by her 13 grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, brother, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Trained at the Belfast City Hospital, her passion was nursing. Kathleen was devoted to her faith and with five sons prayed regularly to St. Jude, St. Christopher and St. Anthony. Removal from family home on Saturday morning (House private Saturday morning) to the Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for funeral mass at 10am, this mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/bayside-parish-church followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Cormac McCready, 57 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital. Removal from the Funeral home on Saturday at 11.45am, travelling via Cluain Barron, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. The Mass shall be available to view and will be streamed live on St.Patrick's Church page at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan, Meath / Ballinamuck, Longford

Teresa, formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, 11th October 2022. Pre-deceased by her parents and by her brother John and her sister Margaret. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Annie Kiernan (Proudstown Road, Navan), brother Jim (Dover, England), sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, followed by interment in Kilmahon Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace