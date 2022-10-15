Donegal women are challenged to address the low numbers of women in local politics

Donegal women have been challenged to get involved in local politics and start preparing now for the next election to Donegal County Council in 2024.

With only four women currently elected to Donegal County Council out of 37 councillors - Niamh Kennedy (Donegal MD), Rena Donaghey (Inishowen MD), Marie Therese Gallagher and Noreen McGarvey (Glenbties MD), the Women for Election organisation has launched its new training calendar to help attract and support more women to enter and succeed into local politics.

Their autumn and winter training and events calendar, has a comprehensive offering both online and in person, which are taking place in various counties across Ireland. They are hoping to inspire some ladies in Donegal to take up the challenge.

Chief executive of Women for Election, Caitríona Gleeson said now was the time to get involved.

‘While May 2024 may seem far away for many of us, for anyone considering running for local elections, now is the time to get involved. Our trainings are aimed for every woman, whether they want to find out more about politics, support a woman to run, explore what it means to run, or re-run for election, we have something for everybody.’

About the low numbers of representation in Donegal, she said now was an ideal time to start planning ahead.

‘We know that women are so involved across community groups and leadership roles in Donegal yet the number of women involved at decision-making tables doesn’t reflect that. Nationally, women make up only 26% of councillors and in Donegal, it stands at an even lower 11%.

"It is critical that women’s voices are represented at all levels of decision-making. With the local elections approaching in 2024 now is the ideal time to get involved in politics and put your name forward to represent your community. Women for Election is here to support that journey."

The training include Introduction to Politics which informs participants about the structures of politics, the INSPIRE Campaign School which covers confidence, communications and campaigning and the EQUIP Campaign Programme which is intensive training for women who are getting ready to run for election or manage other women’s campaign, along with many other workshops and events.

The training are bespoke to help address some of the barriers to women accessing politics and delivered by highly experienced trainers including Orlaith Carmody, Margaret E Ward, Pat Montague and Dermot Ryan.

Most training is offered for free and for any training with a cost attached, there are bursaries and concessionary rates available as Women for Election don’t want cost to be a barrier to accessing this training.

The calendar is available at womenforelection.ie/training-programmes