Donegal County Council urged to address the flooding issues in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council has been encouraged to splash out and permanently address the flooding issues at Bonagee and Swilly View areas in Letterkenny

At the last meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh raised the issue and asked if there was a plan in place and funding available to do the job

He was told extensive works have been carried out in the Bonagee area over the last week to detect blockages that have caused flooding and to carry out the necessary repair and improvement works to the drainage network.

"Donegal County Council is liaising with Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding the provision of funding to carry out these works.

"Localized repairs have been carried out to the drainage system in the Swilly View area which has reduced the frequency of flooding issues.

"Funding for the development of longer-term solutions is also being sought," a spokesperson said.