What is in your horoscope this week - September 19, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing September 19, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

It’s all change this week as the Sun leaves Virgo and moves into co-operative Libra for a stay of around a month. You’ll be very aware of others’ needs and feelings, and of how tact and diplomacy can be a crucial tool in edgy discussions. Mind, with a New Moon over the weekend, this could be one of the best times for teamwork or spending quality time with your partner.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You’ve got this, Taurus! If you felt that an opportunity was slipping away from you, it may be about to make a reappearance. There’s only one caveat, which is that you’ll need to venture out of your comfort zone. Plus, the week ahead also encourages you to think about getting organized. The more you streamline your affairs, the sooner you’ll be ready for a brand new beginning.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

The Sun has a few more days in your domestic sector until it moves into Libra and your leisure zone. Have any projects you need to finish? Now is the time. Mind, with Mercury your guide planet slipping back into Virgo, you may notice where your home needs tender loving care. Have a new romance on the go? The New Moon is excellent for helping it to move forward.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

An unexpected happening could get the week off to a great start. Whether it’s an outing, social event or something else, it brings the chance to be with someone whose company is refreshing. Ready to streamline your routines? The Sun’s move into Libra encourages you to strive for a balance between work and downtime. Want to kick-start a new habit? Go for it this weekend!

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Connect with the right person and you may be given assistance with a goal or career move. Something can click into place that helps you take another step forward. If Mercury in its retro phase has found you in a muddle regarding admin, the Sun’s entrance into Libra could be a great help in sorting it out. Keen to launch a project? The weekend New Moon might be a game-changer.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

You may get an opportunity to spread your wings and try out a new experience for size. It could mean moving out of your comfort zone, but you certainly won’t regret it. And as the Sun moves into Libra later this week, it’s time to take stock of your finances and create a helpful budget moving forward. Eager for a fresh financial start? The New Moon encourages you to go for it.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

This week may feel like a rebirth. The Sun leaves a private zone and glides into your sign for a four-week stay. You’ll feel your vitality and confidence soar, and you’ll be ready to make your mark on the world. The weekend New Moon in your sign is the best of the year for you. It’s an opportunity to kick-start plans and new habits, and to take a relationship to the next level.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

A date or outing to somewhere different could get the week off to a great start, Scorpio. Later, the Sun eases into a private zone for around a month, ushering in a chance to relax and unwind. Use this phase to tie up loose ends and find closure on issues that may be hanging over you. The New Moon might encourage you to start yoga or another practice that helps ease tension.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Stay alert early on, as an opportunity you won’t want to miss could come out of the blue. You’ll need to be quick as it won’t stay around for too long. Your social zone shows extra promise too, as the Sun journeys through it for four weeks. And with a New Moon here, this is a great time for moving in new circles. Ready to sign something important? Don’t ignore the details, Archer.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Your goals and career get a boost as the Sun moves into Libra. It puts you in the spotlight and encourages you to promote your skills, liaise with all the right people and make sure you’re known and appreciated. Mind, with Mercury rewinding, don’t rush into any agreements. Do your research and get advice if you are uncertain. It’s best not to leave anything to chance.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

An unexpected gift or small windfall could be yours, Aquarius. It may not amount to much, but it can brighten the start of the week. Plus, there’s a positive shift as the Sun moves into Libra and your sector of adventure. This and the weekend New Moon reveal you’ll be in the mood to traverse new terrain and take on board fresh opportunities, something you’ll truly relish.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You’ll be attracted by depth and by the mysterious. The Sun’s move into an intense and emotional zone for four weeks can be a call to examine your life and let go of anything that isn’t working for you. The New Moon over the weekend hints that by doing so you’ll open up space for fabulous opportunities. Go easy though, as there is a chance of mixed messages, Pisces.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be sensitive to influences, but don’t let this stop you from confronting life head on. You have so much to gain by putting yourself in new situations and taking on challenges. You’ll begin to soar.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You need something new and different in your life to blow away the cobwebs and bring in fresh streams of energy. Don’t stick with the tried and trusted. Instead, embrace new paths and opportunities.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This isn’t the time to be too modest. You’ll thrive when you showcase your skills and let others know how talented you are. The more effort you put in, the more good fortune you’ll attract.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll experience a breakthrough that helps you to go from feeling stuck to enjoying life. An event or realization could act as a catalyst that inspires you to let go of the old and embrace the new.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is an excellent year for relationships, as the more you co-operate, negotiate or compromise, the easier things will be. The love and warmth in your current bond may be rekindled, or a new romance can flourish.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Write down your goals and intentions, and make it a priority to get organized. This year it’s easy to get distracted and forget what you want to accomplish. Stick to one point and you’ll get there.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’re craving a fresh start, and that’s just what you’ll get. And it will happen when you connect with others on your wavelength. Ready to take a relationship to the next level? This is the year to go for it.