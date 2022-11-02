What is in your horoscope this week - November 7, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing October 7, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Simplify your schedule, Aries, as with powerful influences on the go situations could change at a moment’s notice. The way to make the best of this is not to rush into anything. A matter may peak or something unexpected occur, and your first reaction might be to do something to relieve the pressure. A pause to assess the state of play can allow you to formulate a plan.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Frustrated by a relationship? Things can reach boiling point! Taking immediate action might relieve the tension temporarily, but the outcome may not be what you want. The Lunar Eclipse in your sign could leave you feeling emotional, so if you need to shed a tear or two it will be a release. Try not to be too hard on yourself and pencil in some self-care and pampering, Taurus.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Working too much? This week the cosmos inspires you to make a few changes that could leave you with more time to yourself. Your best-laid plans may nosedive as disruptive influences push you along a new path. Yet with a potent Eclipse on the cards, it might be time for a reset. Perhaps a major shift is needed so you can enjoy every day and feel at peace with life.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Having the Moon as your personal planet means you may be quite affected by the Lunar Eclipse which can shake up your social life. Perhaps you no longer hold the same values as certain friends and feel they aren’t really on your wavelength. Other disruptive aspects could highlight bigger divisions. This might be the nudge you need to move in new circles.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

This week brings a breakthrough in your efforts to enjoy a better work/life balance. Feel overwhelmed? You may decide to speak out, and this could be a turning point. Don’t do anything too hasty though, as it might backfire. The Lunar Eclipse in your career zone suggests you’ll be the winner if you can make stable and positive changes that benefit your family too.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

The days ahead could be intense. You might yearn for a taste of freedom and a chance to follow your own path rather than working to a set schedule. If you want things to be different, then be ready to make changes slowly and steadily. This week’s Lunar Eclipse encourages you to let go of the old and explore fresh opportunities that you can slowly integrate into your life, Virgo.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Longing for a breakthrough in money matters? If you’ve tried to save, don’t spoil all your hard work by splurging. With key planets opposing electric Uranus midweek, your patience could be short and your desire for instant satisfaction great. Don’t feel bad, just start again. Plus the Lunar Eclipse has the power to revitalise stuck finances Libra, and help you embrace change.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

A desire for freedom may inspire you to be more independent, regardless of others’ opinions of you. If your actions are going to disrupt another’s plans, then think carefully before you do anything to upset them. Mind, the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus can be a much-needed catalyst. Ready to clear the air? A relationship could change for the better if you’re willing to talk about it.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Frustrated by your lifestyle? With a very dynamic but chaotic aspect coming into play, you may be tempted to act rather too suddenly. Perhaps you just need a break. And if so, activities that encourage you to explore new experiences might help. Ready for another job or keen to start a business? The Eclipse could make it very clear what may be holding you back, Archer.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Feeling restless, with a desire for some excitement, Capricorn? You may be looking for activities that give you a thrill and involve a little risk, such as climbing, windsurfing or hang-gliding. Avoid anything involving money though, as you might lose out. Falling head over heels for someone? Give yourself more time before you dive in and commit further. Avoid rushing!

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

As Mercury and the Sun oppose Uranus, activities at home could disrupt a career or business plan, bringing chaotic conditions when you need to get things done. Simplify your schedule so you don’t have too much on your plate, and the week ahead will be easier. The Lunar Eclipse can cause you to think long and hard about what you really want out of life, Aquarius.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You’ll get a sense of what it means to be free, and it could inspire you to want to escape a situation that seems to be cramping your style. If you’re looking for major change, avoid doing anything on the spur of the moment. This week’s Lunar Eclipse encourages you to move beyond your limitations. With the help of a life coach or other mentor, this can be a real game-changer.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s good to be business-like but you could take things too far. You’ll accomplish a lot this year by attending vigilantly to your responsibilities, but leave plenty of time to unwind and do fun things.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Whatever you put your mind to, you can accomplish. You’ll have the focus to see your plans through to the end. Be careful of promises made in the heat of the moment. You might regret them.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Change is in the air, and if you try to resist it, it might happen anyway, just not how you would like it. If you know that something needs to shift, be proactive to get the outcome you want.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Get the balance right, and this could be a rewarding year for creative ventures, especially if you’re ready to use a little imagination. If you stifle it, things will simply tick over, and you’ll be disappointed.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to get your life in order, especially if there are areas you’re dissatisfied with. Even if you do face obstacles, you’ll persevere. For every success, make time to celebrate.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is a great year for all kinds of creative work, whether it’s writing, art, music or starting a business. You’ll need to set goals for yourself and be disciplined to make your dreams a reality.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Feelings may be intense and desires strong. You’ll put a lot of effort into getting what you want, but will it make you happy? It might not, which is why it’s better to let things come to you in their own time.