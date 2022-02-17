RACING: Top tips and analysis for Friday's card at Dundalk

Evening racing returns to Dundalk on Friday, with 93 horses entered across an eight-race flat cad and €56,100 in winning prize-money on offer.

The first race gets underway at 3.50pm, with the closing race on the card at 7.30pm.

One of the feature contests of the day is a €15,000 event over two miles at 4.25pm. Jessica Harrington’s Barbados returns to the Flat, with his latest start in this discipline being a second-placed effort at Curragh over 12 furlongs in October. Runner-up in Group contested throughout his career, he looks sure to be suited by the two-mile trip in this event.

The six-year-old Galileo gelding is the one to beat - providing he handles the switch to the All-Weather surface. Last year’s winner Grandmaster Flash’s three career wins have all come at Dundalk, and is one who might just ask questions of the probable favourite. Here And Now could improve on last month’s second while previous course and distance winner Jerrandme is also not without a chance

The six-furlong Maiden at 5.00pm also features a €15,000 prize fund. Hypernova has been somewhat frustrating, having done everything bar win here in three attempts this year. The Starspangledbanner colt has been placed on four of his five career starts - all at Dundalk - and that experience may prove crucial as he looks to shed the maiden tag

Angel Girl’s attempt over course and distance on her sole start, finishing behind Hypernova, was a good stepping stone and she has every chance of turning that form around in this. Of the newcomers, Lifeinthefastlane and Ma France are both related to some decent international winners. Snow Lotus should appreciate the step down in trip and Havana Gold gelding Ten Coins, should appreciate the step up on his Polytrack debut.

€6,600 will go to the winner of the Dundalk Stadium Handicap winner - where eight are set to battle it out over an extended 1m 2f, at 6pm.

Joesph O’Brien’s Obliviate, whose relatives include Listed and Group winners, ran in a seven-furlong handicap here on Wednesday - catching the eye when staying on for third. She should build on that effort over this longer trip. Cryptos Dream also put in a good effort over seven-furlongs at Dundalk, back in December, and is another one to watch. Buenaventura returns from a break and is one of the less exposed in the field, while Holy Divine’s second in November would give her a chance in this field.

Dundalk Selections

3.50pm Collective Power

4.25pm Barbados

5.00pm Angel Girl

5.30pm Pandemic Princess

6.00pm Obliviate

6.30pm Wychwood Whisper

7.00pm Ellabella

7.30pm Stellar Spirit