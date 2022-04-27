PICTURES: Out and about on Day 2 of Punchestown 2022

Happy punters snapped out and about the course on Day 2 of Punchestown. Use the arrows above or next icon below to scroll through the gallery.
Seán Boner, outgoing president of the Donegal Historical Society, left, hands over the chain of office to the new holder of that position, Rev Raymond Blair
John Collins with his metal sculpture called Emergence. It will provide the centre piece for his display at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show Photo: Joe Brennan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.