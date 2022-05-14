Search

12 Jun 2022

Alfred Munnings impresses in winning debut at Leopardstown

Alfred Munnings impresses in winning debut at Leopardstown

Alfred Munnings impresses in winning debut at Leopardstown

Reporter:

Reporter

14 May 2022 12:55 PM

Alfred Munnings looked every inch a top-class prospect with a most impressive winning debut at Leopardstown on Friday evening.

Bred to be good as a Dubawi half-brother to the brilliant Snowfall, the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was sent off at 8-11 in the hands of Ryan Moore for the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Settled just behind early leader Our Boy Wes, Moore wound up his mount from two out and once engaging top gear he fairly rocketed clear, scoring by four and a half lengths from Donnacha O’Brien’s Segomo.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Aidan was very happy with that and the plan is to go for the Chesham.

“He was very professional, he knew his job and delivered on the promise he’s shown so far.

“He’s a good mover and has the pedigree behind him. Fingers crossed now he has a good chance in the Chesham.

“Donnacha’s horse ran a nice race in second and he likes him. Hopefully it’s a proper maiden and he’s won it very impressively.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media