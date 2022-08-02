Search

02 Aug 2022

Champion jockey set for few weeks on the sidelines following Galway spill

Thumb injury not thought to be as bad as first feared

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

02 Aug 2022 6:06 PM

Paul Townend is set to take a few weeks off as he rests a hand injury sustained during the Galway Festival.

The Champion Jockey was stood down on the final day of the seven-day meeting after injuring his thumb in the Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase won by Politesse. The 31-year-old only got as far as the first in the two-mile-six-furlong contest when unseated by Augusta Gold at the first fence.

Initial thoughts were that Townend may have dislocated his thumb in the incident and the dual Gold Cup-winning rider was set to have an X-Ray on Tuesday morning.

But Willie Mullins has revealed the injury is not as bad as first feared and Townend should be back in the saddle following a few weeks of rest.

The Closutton handler said: “Paul said he didn’t think it was as bad as he thought it was at first, so he’s just going to rest it for a few weeks and let it come right.”

