Three separate bursts in Inishowen Water supply

Irish Water has confirmed it is currently (November 26) dealing with three separate burst pipes in Inishowen.

Work is still ongoing in Buncrana, as there were some unexpected problems. However, it is hoped that service will be restored soon.

There is also a burst in Magherabeg and another in Inch Levels. Due to resources being stretched, it will be tomorrow (November 27) before the service will be fully restored in those areas.