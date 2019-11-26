Three separate bursts in Inishowen Water supply
Irish Water does not expect Inishowen water supply to be fully restored until tomorrow
Inishowen water supply not expected to be fully restored until tomorrow (November 27)
Irish Water has confirmed it is currently (November 26) dealing with three separate burst pipes in Inishowen.
Work is still ongoing in Buncrana, as there were some unexpected problems. However, it is hoped that service will be restored soon.
There is also a burst in Magherabeg and another in Inch Levels. Due to resources being stretched, it will be tomorrow (November 27) before the service will be fully restored in those areas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on