Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New lease of life for Donegal woman after street improvements make it easier for her to get around town centre

Deep gullies hampered disabled people and mums with prams, but situation has been rectified

Mary McCullough

HAPPY: Mary McCullough, pictured with her friends, can now move her walker along Buncrana's Main Street with ease.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Christmas has come early for a disabled Buncrana woman after the deep gullies that made it virtually impossible for her to walk along the main street have finally been filled in.


Mary McCullough, of St Egney's Terrace, has struggled since 2013 when the drains, which are placed roughly every 15 yards along the street, were upgraded- and made deeper in the process.


Mary, who uses a walker, found that her wheels were getting stuck in the welts, and it reached the stage where she was reluctant to venture out from her home because of the challenges she faced.


She told Donegal Live: " At the start I was stepping out on the road to get around them, but I was bumped by cars a few times so I had to stop doing that.
"Then I tried lifting my walker up over them, but from the West End to Market Square there are 29 drains - that's 58 times I had to lift my walker up if I wanted to go a wee walk up the town and back -  and it was just too sore."


It reached the stage where Mary was venturing out less and less, and despite repeatedly contacting Donegal County Council, the problem was never rectified.
But, after six years, her prayers have finally been answered and, with work to reduce the depth of the gullies completed last week, Mary has been able to head out once more and meet up with her friends unencumbered.


"When I was told last month it was finally happening, I was so nervous that it wouldn't get done, but thank God it has and it has made such a difference.
"Now I can get my walker over the gullies no problem- the first day I came up the street I thought I'd won the Lotto."


And local publican Peter McLaughlin, who runs the Excelsior Bar in the town's main street, said the improvements would not only have a positive impact on Mary's life, but on countless others in the town.
He said: "This has been an issue, not only for people with walkers, but for many others. I've seen young mothers struggling to get prams over the gullies, where they were forced to lift the baby out and carry them.


"Then you have wheelchair users. I know of one man who ended up biting his tongue because he was taking such a ratlle every time he went over one of the drains.
"I'm delighted that all these people will now be able to have full and unrestricted use of their main street, and I'm particularly glad for Mary because I know how difficult she found the situation - Christmas has definitely come early for her."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie