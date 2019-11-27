New lease of life for Donegal woman after street improvements make it easier for her to get around town centre

Christmas has come early for a disabled Buncrana woman after the deep gullies that made it virtually impossible for her to walk along the main street have finally been filled in.



Mary McCullough, of St Egney's Terrace, has struggled since 2013 when the drains, which are placed roughly every 15 yards along the street, were upgraded- and made deeper in the process.



Mary, who uses a walker, found that her wheels were getting stuck in the welts, and it reached the stage where she was reluctant to venture out from her home because of the challenges she faced.



She told Donegal Live: " At the start I was stepping out on the road to get around them, but I was bumped by cars a few times so I had to stop doing that.

"Then I tried lifting my walker up over them, but from the West End to Market Square there are 29 drains - that's 58 times I had to lift my walker up if I wanted to go a wee walk up the town and back - and it was just too sore."



It reached the stage where Mary was venturing out less and less, and despite repeatedly contacting Donegal County Council, the problem was never rectified.

But, after six years, her prayers have finally been answered and, with work to reduce the depth of the gullies completed last week, Mary has been able to head out once more and meet up with her friends unencumbered.



"When I was told last month it was finally happening, I was so nervous that it wouldn't get done, but thank God it has and it has made such a difference.

"Now I can get my walker over the gullies no problem- the first day I came up the street I thought I'd won the Lotto."



And local publican Peter McLaughlin, who runs the Excelsior Bar in the town's main street, said the improvements would not only have a positive impact on Mary's life, but on countless others in the town.

He said: "This has been an issue, not only for people with walkers, but for many others. I've seen young mothers struggling to get prams over the gullies, where they were forced to lift the baby out and carry them.



"Then you have wheelchair users. I know of one man who ended up biting his tongue because he was taking such a ratlle every time he went over one of the drains.

"I'm delighted that all these people will now be able to have full and unrestricted use of their main street, and I'm particularly glad for Mary because I know how difficult she found the situation - Christmas has definitely come early for her."