Carndonagh & Malin Head - the best picks for Christmas 2019!

There is no better way to get into the festive spirit this year than to visit a local Christmas Bazaar – which are truly magical places that make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside with fairy lights, Christmas decorations, festive stalls, raffles and delicious treats!

Two of the favourite annual Christmas Bazaars taking place across Inishowen this year will be in the Colgan Hall, Carndonagh from 8pm on Tuesday, December 3 and in the Malin Head Community Centre from 2pm on Sunday, December 8.

Supervisor at Colgan Hall Community and Resource Centre, Jeanette Longwill, said: “The annual Christmas Bazaar in the Colgan Hall is our main fundraising event of the year – and one of the best in Inishowen!

“Final preparations are currently under way with our hall promising a fantastic festive event full of wonderful prizes to be won – including a Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner, 32” Smart Television, kitchen appliances, Berg Go-Kart and of course our famous hampers packed with luxury Christmas food and drink.

“I’d therefore encourage as many people as possible to come along and support our event!”

Manager of Malin Head Community Centre, Ali Farren added: “Our Christmas Bazaar has been on the go for almost 40 years now – and every festive season is a major fundraiser for the Malin Head Community Association.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say that our Christmas Bazaar wouldn’t be a success without the fantastic donations from our local businesses and the wonderful support of the public who always fill the hall!

“All money raised from the Christmas Bazaar also importantly helps to sustain our centre and reduce our debts.”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), which has worked with both Colgan Hall and Malin Head Community Centre over the years, said Christmas Bazaars are an excellent way of showcasing local products and encouraging people to buy local.

“The Christmas Bazaars in the Colgan Hall and Malin Head Community Centre this year promise to be great family events and the perfect way to start the festive season”, she said.

“Importantly, Christmas Bazaars across the Inishowen peninsula are growing from strength to strength and are such a welcome addition to our festive calendar.

“Indeed, they are not only providing a great opportunity for people to buy a wide range of festive gifts and sample local produce, but also to meet up with family and friends and win some fantastic prizes!

“They’re also a magical mix of all things Christmas whilst at the same time supporting local community groups, businesses and craft producers.

“I’m therefore looking forward to seeing the community come out to support our local bazaars this year which are guaranteed to be great festive celebrations for the whole family to enjoy!”

For further information on this year’s Christmas Bazaars and events over the festive season in the Colgan Hall and the Malin Head Community Centre find us on Facebook @colgan.hall and @malinheadcommunity

