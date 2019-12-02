Will you spin the wheel at Burt's Christmas Bazaar in Donegal?

St Aengus' NS in Bridgend in Inishowen is hosting Burt's Christmas Bazaar in aid of school funds.

The festive event is taking place in St Mary's Hall in Burt, on Sunday, December 8, at 2.00pm and will include the usual traditional fare, including a Rickety Wheel; guess the name of the elf and guess the weight of the Christmas cake. There will also be lots of great prizes, including a draw for an iPad.

St Mary's Hall will be open on Saturday (December 7) for anyone who wants to donate baked goods.