Step out to an evening of Céilí and Old Thyme in Donegal's Inch Hall

If there is music in your soul and dancing in your soles, Donegal is the place to be.

There will be a night of Céilí and Old Thyme dancing in Inch Hall in Inishowen and everyone is welcome.

The event will take place on Friday, December 6, from 9.00pm to 12.00am. Music will be provided by the talented Martin Duggan and light refreshments will be available.