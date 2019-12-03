Step out to an evening of Céilí and Old Thyme in Donegal's Inch Hall

Contact
Christmas Céilí and Old Thyme dance in Inch
If there is music in your soul and dancing in your soles, Donegal is the place to be.
There will be a night of Céilí and Old Thyme dancing in Inch Hall in Inishowen and everyone is welcome.
The event will take place on Friday, December 6, from 9.00pm to 12.00am. Music will be provided by the talented Martin Duggan and light refreshments will be available.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.