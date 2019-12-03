Gardaí are now treating a fire that broke out in Burnfoot on Monday as suspected arson

Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating a fire at Magherabeg in Burnfoot as suspected arson.

The fire broke out at a house on Sunday at around 7.15pm. Gardaí believe the fire was started maliciously.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire brigade attended the scene of the fire. Extensive damage was caused to the building.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to please call Buncrana Gardaí on 074 93 20540.