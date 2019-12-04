FAI Junior Cup Last 32 draw to be held on Thursday

The draw for the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup is set to take place this Thursday.

Three Donegal sides remain in contention for junior football's most coveted trophy. Reigning Inishowen League champions Greencastle are through after beating Galway side Mervue United in a thrilling penalty shootout on Sunday, while Donegal League premier division outfit Kildrum Tigers booked their spot after overcoming Blackrock College 2-0.

Inishowen's Buncrana Hearts, meanwhile, will be included in the draw, though they have yet to play their last 64 match, which will be against the winner of the All-Dublin clash between VEC and Rosemount Mulvey.

The three sides will be hoping to emulate the antics of Glengad Utd, who made it all the way to the semi finals last season.