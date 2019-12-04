FAI Junior Cup Last 32 draw to be held on Thursday

Contact
Greencastle striker scored a brace against Mervue to help take the Inishowen men through to the last 32.
The draw for the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup is set to take place this Thursday.
Three Donegal sides remain in contention for junior football's most coveted trophy. Reigning Inishowen League champions Greencastle are through after beating Galway side Mervue United in a thrilling penalty shootout on Sunday, while Donegal League premier division outfit Kildrum Tigers booked their spot after overcoming Blackrock College 2-0.
Inishowen's Buncrana Hearts, meanwhile, will be included in the draw, though they have yet to play their last 64 match, which will be against the winner of the All-Dublin clash between VEC and Rosemount Mulvey.
The three sides will be hoping to emulate the antics of Glengad Utd, who made it all the way to the semi finals last season.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Greencastle striker scored a brace against Mervue to help take the Inishowen men through to the last 32.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.