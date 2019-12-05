Fundraising Festive Family Fun Day in Donegal's Quigley’s Point

A big-hearted Quigley’s Point woman travelling to West Africa to volunteer in an orphanage has organised a fundraising Festive Family Fun Day in the Inishowen village.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Lauren Toye, who is off the Becky’s Orphanage in Ghana in February, promised “something for everyone” at the event, which is taking place on Sunday, December 8, from 2.00pm to 5.30pm, in Quigley’s Point Community Centre.



Lauren said: “My fiancé, Darian Moore, who comes from the Top of the Hill in Derry and I are planning to volunteer for in Becky’s Orphanage in Ghana, which is home to 53 children. We are going out with the charity Agape Volunteers and will be volunteering in the orphanage for two weeks, from February 10 to 25, 2020.”



Agape Volunteers described Becky’s Orphanage as a "children’s home", which exists to provide “support and care for vulnerable and at-risk children.”



It said: “The children may have living parents or a family who are not currently able to care for them. We provide care when a child’s family cannot and aim to return the children to a stable family environment once the vulnerable period has passed.

“We also place volunteers at a number of other care homes and initiatives in the local area.”

Lauren said Darian and herself would be following the day-to-day routine of the kids in the orphanage during their stay.



According to Lauren, Sunday’s Festive Family Fun Day will include stalls; fortune teller, Jim Quinn; a rickety wheel; a Christmas Café and Christmas games, not to mention live music and a make-up demonstration.



She said: “Santa Claus is coming along for the younger children and there will also be plenty of other activities on the day to keep them occupied. Everyone is very welcome to come along.



“Darian and I have paid our flights ourselves and we have already raised more than €1500 to bring to the children. This money will buy educational supplies, clothes and shoes, healthcare and even food. We hope the Festive Family Fun Day will raise a wee bit more, which would be very welcome. We are also going to contribute €1000 ourselves.



“We are currently collecting knitted / handmade pencil cases for all of the children in the orphanage. We have already received a few from Leitrim and Donegal. If anyone else could help with those, that would be very much appreciated.



“We are also calling on businesses and companies throughout Inishowen to consider making a donation to the kids or to our trip,” said Lauren.



Lauren, who hails from a well-known GAA family, said Darian and she had received “amazing support” for the Festive Family Funday.

Lauren’s dad, Neil “Bomber” Toye, mum, Anne, and brother, Jonathan, who plays football for Donegal and Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have all mucked in with the fundraiser.



Smiling, Lauren said: “Lots of people have donated prizes for the Festive Family Fun Day raffle and bought tickets.



“I am really looking forward to the Fun Day and the trip to Ghana. If anyone would like any more information about our trip, they can give me a ring on 00447889474446,” said Lauren.