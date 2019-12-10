What's On in Burt, County Donegal, this week

Burt Notes

Sympathy: Sympathy is offered to the family and friends of John Gibson, Springvale, Derry; Bernie Gallagher and family, Moness, on the death of Rose Reynolds, Leitrim; to Donal Doherty and family, Brae Road, on the death of William Doherty, Clonmany; and to the Whoriskey family, Bridgend, on the death of Grace Cowley, Letterkenny.

Baptism: The Christian community welcomes Ryan Gerard O’Donnell, Ballinahone, Fahan.

Community Employment Scheme: Three vacancies exist in Fahan Parish. Immediate start. Usual Community Employment conditions apply. Contact Niamh on 93 63746.

Christmas Family Bingo: Christmas Family Bingo will take place in the North West Golf Club in Lisfannon on Sunday, December 15, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

Scoil Mhuire Trade Fair: The Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Trade Fair will take place in the School Hall on Friday, December 13, from 9.15am to 12.45pm.

Christmas Concert and Social night: A Christmas Concert and Social Night will take place in The Cairn, Greencastle, Sunday, December 15, at 8pm. Songs, stories, tea and treats. Telephone: 93 81104.

Lottos: Burt GAA:1, 6, 13, 19, 30. Congratulations to Eileen Gillespie, Burt, and Paul Callaghan, Burt, who each win €30. Jackpot now €1,900.

Nazareth House: 1, 21, 23, 32. Two Lucky Dip winners: Philomena Harkin, Bridgend, and Brian McGowan, Ballybofey, who won €50 each. Jackpot is €10,000.

Thanks: Thanks for supporting our Burt Big Bingo which raised €500 for Parish Funds.

Thanks also from Maureen Boyle and Anne McGeehan, to all who supported our Jumble Sale min Fowler Hall, which donated €650 to MS Donegal; €650 to iCARE and €70 to Parish Funds.

Burt Hall: Eleven Tables have been purchased from some of the proceeds of the Book Sale last July, at a cost of €950. The organisers of the book sale thank the Burt bingo committee for their donation of €100 to cover delivery costs. Please handle the tables with care.

Pass it on Programme: Men over 55 and under 18 from South Inishowen areas are needed. Would you be interested in the 'Pass It On' programme, which is starting early in new year and includes, health and fitness, cookery, internet safety and craft sessions at the FABLAB Derry.

It is funded by Peace IV through the Donegal County Council's 'YOURS PROJECT' in association with IDP (Inishowen Development Project). There are 15 places available, allocated on a first come first served basis. Register with Mary McCallion: mmccallion@inishowen.ie / 93 62218.