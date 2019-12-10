The annual Christmas Carol Concert with the Gateway Choir will take place in the Oratory in Donegal seaside town, Buncrana.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 15, at 7.30pm.

Those taking part include: The Gateway Choir, Calgach Choir, Mood Swings, Scoil Mhuire Choir, Crana College Choir, The Music Box / Sliabh Sneacht Singers, Carndonagh Brass Band, Scoil Trad Buncrana. Everyone is very welcome along for what promises to be a great night's craic.